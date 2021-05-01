Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coronavirus

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan was also facing a global coronavirus pandemic and its damage can be prevented by taking precautionary measures to curb the rising virus cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan was also facing a global coronavirus pandemic and its damage can be prevented by taking precautionary measures to curb the rising virus cases. In a tweet, he asked the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) together.