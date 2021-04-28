(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has congratulated Farrukh Habib for the new portfolio.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for information and broadcasting tomorrow (Thursday).

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said: “Congratulations to @FarrukhHabibISF for his his well deserved appointment as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he will take oath of his office tomorrow,”.

Fawad Chaudhary was given charge of the information and broadcasting ministry.

Shibli Faraz, who was previously serving as information minister, did not take oath after becoming Senator again from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farrukh Habib was associated with PTI since long ago when he was student at University of the Punjab.