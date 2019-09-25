Farrukh Habib urges opposition to address issues in parliament not on roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Wednesday urged the opposition parties to address their issues in the parliament instead of holding protest or lockdown on roads to create inconveniences for the masses

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman wanted to hold demonstration on baseless issues to grab power, who was being a chairman Kashmir committee, had not fought the cause of Kashmir internationally, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Maulana would not achieve anything from the lockdown as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018.

He categorically stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working in best national interest.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government stood with the constitution and law, adding it would not make any obstacles in the way of peaceful protest but the law would take its course against violators.