Farrukh Habib urges opposition to address issues in parliament not on roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has urged the opposition parties to address their issues in the parliament instead of holding protest on roads to create inconveniences for the masses.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman wanted to hold demonstration on baseless issues to grab power, who was being a chairman Kashmir Committee, had not fought for the Kashmir cause internationally, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Maulana would not achieve anything from the lockdown as his politics was rejected by the people in the general election 2018.

He categorically stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working in best national interest.

Farrukh Habib said the government would not obstruct the peaceful protest inthe way but the law would take its course against violators.