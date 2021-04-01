UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Urges People To Face Third Covid-19 Wave Bravely

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Farrukh Habib urges people to face third Covid-19 wave bravely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has urged people to face the third wave of Covid-19 bravely and with responsibility.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he appealed to people to make sure of implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issue by the government in the wake of increasing number of corona patients in the country.

He said that safety of people from coronavirus pandemic and ensuring their employment was the first priority of the government. He said that the government was taking every possible measure to control coronavirus in the country; however, people's cooperation was a must to control its spread.

Related Topics

From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

47 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

1 hour ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.