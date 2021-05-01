Farrukh Habib visits utility stores, checks quality and price of commodities

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib here on Saturday visited various utility stores and checked quality and prices of daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib here on Saturday visited various utility stores and checked quality and prices of daily use commodities.

The minister went to the utility stores of Samanabad, Sammundri Road and Chenab Garden Colony and interacted with the shoppers.

He also inquired about the facilities arranged for buyers and said that government was providing subsidy of billions of rupees on daily use items during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that 96 utility stores were operational in Faisalabad to provide daily use commodities to general public on subsidized rates while 6 mobile stores were also active across the district where more than 19 commodities were being provided on cheap rates.

He said that management of all utility stores had been directed to ensure transparency in sale of kitchen items and strict action would be taken if any misappropriation was found at any store.

He also checked expiry dates on the daily use items and directed the shopkeepers to sell quality items.