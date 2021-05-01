UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farrukh Habib Visits Utility Stores, Checks Quality And Price Of Commodities

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:52 PM

Farrukh Habib visits utility stores, checks quality and price of commodities

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib here on Saturday visited various utility stores and checked quality and prices of daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib here on Saturday visited various utility stores and checked quality and prices of daily use commodities.

The minister went to the utility stores of Samanabad, Sammundri Road and Chenab Garden Colony and interacted with the shoppers.

He also inquired about the facilities arranged for buyers and said that government was providing subsidy of billions of rupees on daily use items during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that 96 utility stores were operational in Faisalabad to provide daily use commodities to general public on subsidized rates while 6 mobile stores were also active across the district where more than 19 commodities were being provided on cheap rates.

He said that management of all utility stores had been directed to ensure transparency in sale of kitchen items and strict action would be taken if any misappropriation was found at any store.

He also checked expiry dates on the daily use items and directed the shopkeepers to sell quality items.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mobile Road Sale All Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,681 reco ..

14 minutes ago

SAU launches monthly online agriculture journal

4 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Talks Border Row With Kyr ..

4 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs200 to Rs104,000 per tol ..

4 minutes ago

CS directs to stop unplanned work at Eidgah Herita ..

4 minutes ago

Vaccination centers being increased to facilitate ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.