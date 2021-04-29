Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of Naya Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of Naya Pakistan.

In a tweet after taking oath as state minister, he said after thanking Allah Almighty, he would like to thank his leader Imran Khan from the bottom of his heart for reposing confidence in the young soldier like him.