Farrukh Habib Vows To Achieve Naya Pakistan's Goal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of Naya Pakistan.

In a tweet after taking oath as state minister, he said after thanking Allah Almighty, he would like to thank his leader Imran Khan from the bottom of his heart for reposing confidence in the young soldier like him.

