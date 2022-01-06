UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Highlights Maryam's 'hypocrisy' Over Leaks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Farrukh highlights Maryam's 'hypocrisy' over leaks

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday drew attention of public towards 'double standards' and 'hypocrisy' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar over her audio and video leaks

"It is justified if Maryam took steps for making (former) Judge Arshad Malik video and doctored audio of (former Chief Justice) Saqib Nisar, but if her own audio on media management and abusing journalists surfaced, she demanded an apology.This is (completely) double standards and hypocrisy," he added in a tweet.

