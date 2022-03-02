UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Hints At More Relief To Public In Coming Days

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Farrukh hints at more relief to public in coming days

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday hinted that the government would provide more relief to the masses in coming days to mitigate their sufferings.

"Inflation has risen around the world, big economies like the United States are bearing the brunt of Covid-19, but Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide relief to masses," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Flanked by Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, he said the prime minister announced a mega relief package for public, reducing the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and electricity by Rs 5 per unit as he felt the pain of common man.

Farrukh rejected the opposition's claim that the PM's relief package was an attempt to woo voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, insisting that the move was a part of the government's strategy to roll out relief measures for different segments in phases.

He slammed the PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, for point scoring over the government relief measures instead of extending appreciation.

The minister said due to prudent policies of Imran Khan, the economy of the country was still flourishing even after being hit by the pandemic of Covid-19.

He said Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had collected taxes amounting to Rs 3799 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July-February), posting a 30 per cent increase in tax collection as compared to the same period of the last year.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, during its last year in power (2018), had collected taxes of Rs 3800 billion, he added.

Farrukh said opposition parties had lost their reputation at home and abroad due to their alleged corruption, adding it posed no genuine threat to the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Same United States FBR 2018 Muslim Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

3 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>