Farrukh Holds Former Rulers Accountable For Country's Present Economic Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday said the former rulers looted the national exchequer because of that the country was facing a huge debt today.

In a statement in reaction to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's press conference, he said it was not a matter of shame to mobilize resources to save the country and nation from bankruptcy.

He said the history would tell that Sindh was being looted and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing press conferences.

He said the Sindh rulers should feel ashamed of robbing the country, plundering the people's money and building their own properties abroad.

He said it was a matter of shame that the people of Sindh did not have access to the dog bite vaccine.

He said the children in Thar were dying but the ruling elite were indifferent and watching the spectacle.

"If your father, aunt and other followers had not plundered the national resources so ruthlessly, Pakistan would not be facing such economic problems today," he remarked.

He said strangely in Sindh Rs14 billion wheat was eaten by rats.

In Sindh, he said, 500 government employees involved in corruption were re-appointed after plea bargain.

He said the provincial government had left the people of Sindh at the mercy of the mafia where 20 kg flour bag was being sold at Rs1,200.

