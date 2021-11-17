UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Hopeful For Smooth Sailing Of All Govt Bills

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

Farrukh hopeful for smooth sailing of all govt bills

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the government enjoyed majority and all government bills would smoothly sail through the joint sitting of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that the government enjoyed majority and all government bills would smoothly sail through the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Talking to media persons in the Parliament, he said the government had no challenge as all reservations of the allied parties have already been addressed.

To a question, the minister said all allies were also taken on board on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

To another query, he said leveling allegation was opposition's job and there was no threat to the government.

