Farrukh Hopes For PTI's Triumph In AJK Polls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed hope that Kashmiris would vote for Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) and ensure is victory in 11th general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a tweet, he said like Gilgit-Baltistan people of Kashmir would reject the Modi's cronies, corrupt, money launderer, fake accounts holder and 'certified liars' in AJK polls being held on July 25 (today).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Kashmiris by becoming their Ambassador and highlighting their case of right of self-determination at every international fora in the best possible way.

More Stories From Pakistan

