Farrukh invites Opposition to support EVM to get error free voting, results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday invited the Opposition parties to support modern technology to get error free voting and results. Creating 'hue and cry' over use of electronic voting machine (EVM), was wastage of time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The use of modern technology in the next elections was the only way out to get rid of rigging problems, he stated.

The election commission (EC), had the right to procure the machine from any where, he said. In the last elections, he said the EC had to reject 15,00,000 vote due to error in manual system.

All the political parties are united for holding transparent elections, he said.

The minister hoped that Opposition would have consultation with a committee constituted for introducing EVM in the next general elections.