Farrukh lauds government policies for improving economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday lauded the policies of his government for improving economy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power took concrete steps for industrial and other sectors, he said in a talk show at a private television channel.

In order to gain speedy results, he said rates for gas and power sector were reduced for industrial sector.

Appreciating the efforts in the agriculture field, he said the farmers are getting fruits from sugarcane, wheat, rice and maize bumper crops.

The people of Pakistan have started receiving benefits from vibrant policies of PTI government, he claimed.

Replying to a question, he said all efforts are being made to provide relief to a common man.