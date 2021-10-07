Farrukh lauds NAB role for recovering billions from corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday lauded the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for recovering billions from corruption cases.

NAB has recovered an amount of Rs 540 billion from different corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is need to make amendment in NAB laws to further strengthen the institution, he stated. Expressing serious concerns over dubious attitude of Opposition parties regarding extension to NAB chief, he said it is strange that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had made appointment of NAB chief during the period of last regime.

The PML-N was trying to make the national institutions controversial, he stated. The PML-N, wanted to close the NAB to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he added. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has taken stepsfor increasing number of courts to make the progress in the judicial system, he informed. Replying to a question about process of new NAB chief, he said the discussion is underway for appointment of NAB chief.