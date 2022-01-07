(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday lauded the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing foreign investment in Pakistan.

An Overseas Pakistani has invested 31 million Dollar to establish an international standard hotel in Nathiagali, he said while talking to a private television channel. Nathiagali hotel bidding process has been made in a transparent manner, he said adding that setting up international standard hotel chain at tourist resort would help facilitate the foreign and domestic tourists in Pakistan.

Imran Khan, he said as a chief of PTI and Prime Minister of Pakistan has declared all assets before the national institution.

PM Imran Khan always discouraged nepotism and corruption, he said. Criticizing the Opposition party leaders, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had promoted the culture of nepotism and appointed relatives in different institutions of this country.

In reply to a question about foreign funding allegations against the ruling party, he said apex court and election commission had already given the verdict regarding the case.