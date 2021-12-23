UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Offers Fateha For Soul Of PTI MNA's Father

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Farrukh offers Fateha for soul of PTI MNA's father

KARACHI:Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan in Karachi to condole the death of his father.

Farrukh Habib offered Fateha for the departed soul, father of Alamgir Khan.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

