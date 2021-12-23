(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI:Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Alamgir Khan in Karachi to condole the death of his father.

Farrukh Habib offered Fateha for the departed soul, father of Alamgir Khan.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.