Farrukh pays tribute to 1965 war hero Major Aziz Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed who embraced martyrdom on September 12 while defending the country in 1965 war against India.

In his message, Farrukh said Aziz Bhatti, during 1965 war, held hostage to the country's enemy for six days and nights which eventually resulted into the worst-ever defeat of India.

Major Aziz Bhatti became a hero of 1965 war by making history on the battlefield, he added.

For this, he said Major Bhatti was honoured with Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan's highest military award for gallantry.

The minister said the entire nation paid homage to Shaheed Aziz Bhatti on his 56th death anniversary for his courage and bravery in 1965 war.