UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of 1965 War

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:54 PM

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday paid tribute to the soldiers of 1965 war who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday paid tribute to the soldiers of 1965 war who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland.

In a tweet on the occasion of Defense Day, he said on September 6, 1965, history was made by giving a befitting response to the enemy's aggression.

The entire nation is proud of its forces for making country's defense system invincible, he added.

Related Topics

September

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in s ..

Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik were not included in squad announced for T20 World C ..

5 minutes ago
 Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup ..

Squads for New Zealand, England and T20 World Cup 2021

16 minutes ago
 Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, th ..

Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, their families

7 minutes ago
 WASA officials directed to accelerate operation ag ..

WASA officials directed to accelerate operation against defaulters

7 minutes ago
 EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of U ..

EU's COREPER to Coordinate 6-Months Extension of Ukraine-Related Sanctions on We ..

7 minutes ago
 US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid Aft ..

US' New Jersey to Obtain Emergency Federal Aid After Hurricane Ida - White House

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.