Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 1965 war

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday paid tribute to the soldiers of 1965 war who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Monday paid tribute to the soldiers of 1965 war who sacrificed their life for the protection of the motherland.

In a tweet on the occasion of Defense Day, he said on September 6, 1965, history was made by giving a befitting response to the enemy's aggression.

The entire nation is proud of its forces for making country's defense system invincible, he added.