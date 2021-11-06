UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of 'Jammu Carnage'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 'Jammu carnage'

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday paid tribute to martyrs of Jammu, murdered during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic Dogra ruler's force in the first and second week of November 1947

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :

In his statement, Farrukh said Youm-e-Shuhda was being observed across the country and globe in remembrance of those Kashmiris who were killed in the 'Jammu carnage'.

He said on November 6, 1947, India committed unprecedented atrocities in Kashmir, while thousands of Muslims were killed by Hindu fanatics in connivance of Mahraja Hari Singh.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to fight innocent and unarmed Kashmiris' case at international level with courage and bravery.

