Farrukh pays tribute to PAF on 3rd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday paid glowing tribute to Pakistan Air Force( PAF) on the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, popularly known as Surprise Day in the country when Pakistan's armed forces gave a befitting response to Indian misadventures.

The Minister in his message, said India will never forget this day when Pakistan's armed forces inflicted a humiliating defeat on it three years ago. Our Armed Forces not only made Pakistan's defense invincible on this day but also shot down 2 Indian fighter jets, he said.

Farrukh said, the swift response of PAF 'Shaheens' had shattered the pride of India.