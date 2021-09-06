UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Pays Tributes To Heroes Of September 1965 War

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:24 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the courage and valour of the heroes of September 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland

In a tweet, the minister said that on September 6, 1965, history was created by giving a befitting reply to the enemy's aggression.

The entire nation, he said, was proud of its armed forces for making Pakistan's defense invincible.

