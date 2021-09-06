Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 war

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the courage and valour of the heroes of September 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday paid tributes to the courage and valour of the heroes of September 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the homeland.

In a tweet, the minister said that on September 6, 1965, history was created by giving a befitting reply to the enemy's aggression.

The entire nation, he said, was proud of its armed forces for making Pakistan's defense invincible.