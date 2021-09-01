Farrukh plants sapling at Parliament Lodges

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday planted a sapling at Parliament Lodges where a drive was being carried out under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday planted a sapling at Parliament Lodges where a drive was being carried out under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green initiative.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar and other parliamentarians who also planted saplings on the occasion.

According to details, some 1,200 fruits plants are being planted at the Parliament Lodges.