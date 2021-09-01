UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Plants Sapling At Parliament Lodges

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Farrukh plants sapling at Parliament Lodges

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday planted a sapling at Parliament Lodges where a drive was being carried out under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday planted a sapling at Parliament Lodges where a drive was being carried out under the Prime Minister's Clean and Green initiative.

He was accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip in the National Assembly Amir Dogar and other parliamentarians who also planted saplings on the occasion.

According to details, some 1,200 fruits plants are being planted at the Parliament Lodges.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.