Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday praised Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for transforming Pakistan Television (PTV) into High-Definition (HD) news.

"It was long due to improve the quality of ptv into HD version. To convert PTV as HD news channel is a huge achievement," he tweeted.