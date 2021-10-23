UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Promises All Help To Upgrade Govt Science College As A University

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:08 PM

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that steps were being taken to upgrade the Government Postgraduate College of Science Faisalabad as a university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said that steps were being taken to upgrade the Government Postgraduate College of Science Faisalabad as a university.

Laying the foundation stone of a multipurpose hall at the college, he said it would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 19 million and would have the capacity to host international-level conferences.

The state minister also distributed Rehmatullil Aalameen scholarships among 82 students of the college and said that each student would get Rs 25,000 under the scheme.

He said that the college had enrolled more than 5,000 students and it deserved that it should be upgraded to the level of a university. He said that he would report the matter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for ungradation of the college.

The state minister said that the Punjab government was establishing 21 universities and eight mother care hospitals in the province, and every person in Punjab would get the health card before Dec 31.

On the basis of the card, each family could get medical treatment up to Rs 1 million during one year.

He said that high skill programme had also been launched with Rs 10 billion. Under the programme, students could get training in emerging subjects like e-commerce, web designing, graphics, mobile lab and computer repairing, etc. Under the programme, 25,000 skilled human resources had been produced so far, he added.

He said that another 100,000 scholarships would also be doled out for which Rs 5 billion had been earmarked. He said that students must avail the opportunity and work as freelancer and earn millions of rupee through their efforts. In this connection, they could only visit the website of Kamyab Jawan programme and get themselves registered to start their own businesses.

He said that in addition to the Rehmatullil Aalameen scholarships, offered by the Punjab government, the Federal government was also offering 50,000 scholarships under Ehsas programme, which would be given to the families with less than Rs 45,000 per month income.

More Stories From Pakistan

