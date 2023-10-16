Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that Farrukh Habib has announced parting ways with Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after learning that his party chief has been actively engaged in promoting violence in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Tarar said Farrukh has shown courage and denounced the ideology of his party chief, who took people to the streets after hijacking their minds.

Responding to a question about PTI dissident Raja Riaz, he said that the latter was a seasoned politician and had started criticizing the PTI chief at an early stage because he believes in a democratic system and is against favoritism and discrimination.

Similarly, he said that apart from Raja Riaz, other senior PTI leaders like Pervez Khattak also condemned Imran Khan's dictatorial policy and continued to leave the party.

In response to a question about the delay in summoning the Senate special session on the Palestine issue, he said he would talk to his senior leadership to take up the matter at the earliest.

Commenting on the recent decline in petroleum prices, he said people will see relief in the coming days and hinted at a further decline in Dollar prices.