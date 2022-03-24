Farrukh rebukes Khaqan, Sethi for justifying corruption in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday rebuked both PML-N Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and News Analyst Najam Sethi for justifying corruption during two separate talk shows of different private news channels.

"How easy it is for them to justify corruption. These are the people who are wreaking havoc on the society," he said in a tweet which also entailed video clips of the two talk shows in which both of them (Khaqan and Sethi) could be heard talking about the alleged corruption of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).