Farrukh Regards Maryam As Heir Of Nawaz Sharif's Corruption, Money Laundering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Farrukh regards Maryam as heir of Nawaz Sharif's corruption, money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday regarded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar as an heir of her father Nawaz Sharif's corruption and money laundering.

In a tweet, he said those who once talked of 'now and never' in politics were nowadays out to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like concession.

Chiding Maryam over her party's election campaign in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said the people of Kashmir were asking from the Sharif family as to why they did not called for the valley's independence when Modi attended a wedding at their home as a chief guest.

