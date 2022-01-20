Farrukh regrets loss of precious lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday strongly condemned the blast in Anarkalli market in Lahore and regretted the loss of precious lives.

In a statement, the minister of state said that an investigation was underway into all aspects of the incident.

Farrukh said that the Punjab government was using all its resources and capabilities for better treatment of the injured.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs of the blast in eternal peace. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.