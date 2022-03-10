Farrukh reminds Bilawal of 'Mr 10 Percent' title for Zardari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should know that his father Asif Zardari had a title of 'Mr. 10 Percent' during their previous tenure.

In a tweet, he said Faryal Talpur reportedly collected funds for the corrupt practices and postings in Sindh province.

He questioned how those, who were fed on corrupt practices, could criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan.