Farrukh renews pledge to make Pakistan prosperous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday renewed his pledge to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

In his message on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he urged the youth to become flag bearers of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

He said around 60 percent of the total population of the country consisted of youth which have the power to transform Pakistan's future.

"It is a high time for us to move forward with unity so that the national development could be ensured with participation of all segments of the society," he added.