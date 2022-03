Farrukh says PM to address public meeting in Vehari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a large public meeting in Vehari, Melsi district as part of his mass contact campaign.

After Central Punjab, Mandi Bahauddin, today the people of South Punjab, will also give a warm welcome in Vehari to their beloved leader Imran Khan, he tweeted.