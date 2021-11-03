UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Says; PM's 'mega Relief Package' To Facilitate 20 Million People

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the 'mega relief package' announced by the Prime Minister would facilitate some 20 million people bearing the brunt of global inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the 'mega relief package' announced by the Prime Minister would facilitate some 20 million people bearing the brunt of global inflation.

In a tweet, he said under the 'Ehsaas Ration Support Program' Rs120 billion subsidy would be given to the families on essential kitchen items including flour, ghee and lentils for the next six months. All the essentials would be available 30 per cent cheaper.

