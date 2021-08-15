UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Says RDA Deposits Crossed $2 Bln

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Farrukh says RDA deposits crossed $2 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the historical milestone of $2 billion in deposits.

In a tweet, the said the increase in funds of Roshan Digital Accounts during the last eleven months reflected the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the leadership and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

32 minutes ago
 Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

2 hours ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.