Farrukh says RDA deposits crossed $2 bln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed the historical milestone of $2 billion in deposits.

In a tweet, the said the increase in funds of Roshan Digital Accounts during the last eleven months reflected the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the leadership and prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.