Farrukh says remittances rise to $5.4b during Jul-Aug FY 21

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the country has received workers' remittances $5.4 billion during July-August of the current fiscal year which is 10.4 per cent higher than the same period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the country has received workers' remittances $5.4 billion during July-August of the current fiscal year which is 10.

4 per cent higher than the same period of the last year.

In a tweet, he thanked the overseas Pakistanis who had sent $2.7 billion remittances during August 2021 which is 27 per cent higher than $2.1 billion received in the same month last year.