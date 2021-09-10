UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Says Remittances Rise To $5.4b During Jul-Aug FY 21

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:43 PM

Farrukh says remittances rise to $5.4b during Jul-Aug FY 21

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the country has received workers' remittances $5.4 billion during July-August of the current fiscal year which is 10.4 per cent higher than the same period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the country has received workers' remittances $5.4 billion during July-August of the current fiscal year which is 10.

4 per cent higher than the same period of the last year.

In a tweet, he thanked the overseas Pakistanis who had sent $2.7 billion remittances during August 2021 which is 27 per cent higher than $2.1 billion received in the same month last year.

Related Topics

Same August Billion

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

18 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 13.7 percent in Jan.-Aug

China's auto sales up 13.7 percent in Jan.-Aug

5 minutes ago
 Man kills aunt in Muzaffargarh

Man kills aunt in Muzaffargarh

5 minutes ago
 Three injured in roof collapse incident

Three injured in roof collapse incident

5 minutes ago
 The way we were: Denmark lifts all Covid curbs

The way we were: Denmark lifts all Covid curbs

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.