Farrukh Singles Out Shahid Khaqan Abbasi For Rumpus In NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:08 PM

Farrukh singles out Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for rumpus in NA

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the 'architect' of today's rumpus in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the 'architect' of today's rumpus in the National Assembly.

It was Abbasi, who, despite being a former prime minister, instigated the PML-N's Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to go for abusing the treasury benches, and resultantly the House embroiled into verbal exchanges and brawl, he said in a series of tweets.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Faheem Khan was injured in an attack by the PML-N legislators, while a budget book was thrown another PTI member Maleeka Bukhari, which hurt her eye.

It seemed that the PML-N members had no regard and respect for their women colleagues, he added.

Farrukh also posted a video of Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, explaining 'exactly what had happened' in the NA.

Zartaj, in the video, said: "We have been inculcated a sense of nobility by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who always advises to exercise maximum patience and tolerance. When there is a physical brawl and women are targeted then what will be the option.

