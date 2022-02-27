UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Slams Bilawal For Misusing Sindh Govt's Resources For Long March

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Farrukh slams Bilawal for misusing Sindh govt's resources for long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday slammed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for using the Sindh government's machinery and resources to hold a long march for political gains.

Sharing some pictures on his twitter handle to substantiate the claim, he wrote: "This is the real story of Bilawal's march. Preparations are being made for the march by using the Sindh government's machinery and resources to save the looted wealth amassed by Asif Ali Zardari in the name of paparwala (snack seller) and faloodehwala (cold dessert seller)."

