Farrukh Strongly Condemns Attack On Pakistan Army Check Post

Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Pakistan Army checkpost from Afghanistan side.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan's armed forces and security forces were sacrificing their lives to establish peace.

He saluted to those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland.

He said that fence installation on Afghanistan border was underway, and its completion soon would make border system more efficient.

Terrorism could not deter Paksitan Armed forces back from their mission, the minister said.

Terming martyrs as national heroes, Farrukh Habib prayed for the high ranks of the soldiers who were martyred in the incident.

