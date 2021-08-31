Farrukh suggests Sharif family to return Pakistan to face corruption cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Tuesday suggested Sharif family to return Pakistan to face corruption cases

NAB was an independent institution of the country and the national institution had recovered five hundred billion rupee from corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We have invited the Opposition parties particularly Pakistan Muslim League-N, to come forward and support the government for amendment in NAB laws," he stated. The PTI government, he said wanted to bring reforms for further strengthening the national institutions including NAB. Raising serious concerns over delaying tactics of Nawaz Sharif, he said Sharif family should not afraid of NAB as the institution was established by the PML-N last government.

The minister said that members of Sharif family were involved in massive corruption and money laundering cases.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif had been receiving the money from different sources.

Farrukh said that the PML-N prominent leaders had purchased assets abroad through ill-gotten money.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N leaders had an old practice to threaten or pressurize the heads of the national institutions to get rid of corruption cases.

He made it clear that the NAB would continue playing its positive role without discrimination.