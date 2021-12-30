UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Sympathizes With Families Of Quetta Blast Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday strongly condemned the blast in Quetta, claimed at least four lives and left over a dozen injured.

In a statement, he sympathized with the families of those who died in the tragic incident and prayed to Allah Almighty for early recovery of the injured.

