Farrukh Terms Islamic Calligraphy Effective Tool To Promote Islam's Message

Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Friday appreciated the work of calligraphers who kept the unique art of calligraphy alive with true respect and love for Islam.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration of the Islamic Calligraphy and Handicrafts Exhibition held here at the Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with the Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran.

The minister said that Islamic calligraphy was an effective tool to spread the message of Islam.

Farrukh said that art and culture deserved a respectable place in society, adding, "The work of calligraphy, presented in the exhibition, portraits a new face of art." Farrukh said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in serving the public and was working devotedly to address people's grievances.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader and has the ability to overcome the numerous challenges with a great courage to make Naya Pakistan.

The minister said that the different global forums including the United Nations (UN), World Economic Forum and the Bonn Challenge appreciated PM Khan's initiative of the billion tree plantation project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He informed that a record 50,000 saplings were planted just in a minute on Thursday in Gujranwala under a clean and green programme.

Farrukh said that innovative projects like Panahgahs, Sehat Insaf Card, Ehsaas Programme, Kamayab Jawan Programme and Mera Ghar scheme were launched to facilitate the poor and youth so that a welfare state could be built in accordance with the state of Madinah.

He said the entire population of KPK had received Insaf Sehat cards while Punjab would also get this facility by the end of this year, adding merit base scholarships were also being given to 50 thousand students.

The PTI government had introduced a special initiative under the Ehasas programme to facilitate daily wagers affected by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He said that a special loan scheme had also been introduced for farmers having less than 12 acres of land to make them able to earn their livelihood.

Iran Cultural Counsellor Ehasn Khazai and Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed were also addressed the gathering.

