Farrukh Terms Malik Adnan Nation Hero Against Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan encouraged Malik Adnan's courageous attempt to save Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara's life by risking his life in front of angry mob.

In a tweet, he said that Malik Adnan was an icon and a national hero against extremism.

In another tweet, he expressed deep grief over demise of PTI's ideological workerDr Abul Hassan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

