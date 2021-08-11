Farrukh terms PDM extinct, ineffective

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) extinct and ineffective

Talking to a private news channel, he said the masses had rejected the narrative of the PDM leadership and its reprehensible politics for personal gains.

Farrukh said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working efficiently for the development and welfare of the country and people and it would complete its constitutional term.

He said the PDM leadership had announced protest and public gatherings which were unnecessary and inappropriate as the country was confronting multiple challenges including COVID-19 and Afghanistan's prevailing situation.

He said there was no need to hold public meetings and asked the PDM leadership to come in the parliament to play their pivotal role in legislation and electoral reforms.

He said asked the opposition parties to participate in launching of Electronic Voting Machine instead of wasting time in long march.

