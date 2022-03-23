UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Thanks Kuwaiti FM For Acknowledging PM's Role Against Islamophobia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday extended gratitude to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for acknowledging the role of both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday extended gratitude to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for acknowledging the role of both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan against Islamophobia.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we are very much grateful (to the Kuwaiti FM) for acknowledging the role of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan against Islamophobia," he said while talking to the media at the Islamabad Airport where he bade farewell to Dr Ahmed Nasser who left for his country after attending the 48th Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation - Council of Foreign Ministers.

He also thanked the Kuwaiti FM for attending the conference.

"The way Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims before the world, including the United Nations General Assembly is remarkable," the minister remarked.

