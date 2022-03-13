Farrukh thanks PM for giving right of vote to expatriates

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Overseas welcomes more than 500 elected PTI officials from 25 countries to attend the 3-day convention in Islamabad.

In a tweet, he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving Pakistanis abroad the right to vote, independent foreign policy and other initiatives.