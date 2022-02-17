Farrukh urges Opposition leaders to promote civilized language at all forum

UrduPoint.com

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday urged the Opposition leaders to use civilized language against the government at all forum

It is the responsibility of every member of parliament to discourage indecent language at public meeting or any forum, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that a member of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had used derogatory remarks against the leader of ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

He said, it is the duty of all politicians to avoid character assassination against any political leader.

Commenting on reshuffling in the cabinet, he said there is no discussion of reshuffling in the cabinet.

He, however said that Prime Minister is alone an authority to take a decision in that regard.

Responding to a question about Mohsin Baig's issue, he said every citizen should respect the law of the country.

"No one is allowed to violate the law of the country," he said.

To a question about rift among coalition partners, he said the allied parties are united with the PTI government.

