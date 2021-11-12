UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Urges Opposition To Brush Aside Stubborn Attitude, Bring Suggestions For Electoral Reforms

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday urged the Opposition to brush aside stubborn attitude and bring suggestions for electoral reforms. "We are going to parliament for important legislations and electoral reforms", he said while talking to a private television channel

The political party leaders who are participating in the long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), did not have any agenda for public, he stated.

Commenting on coalition partner's reservations over political matters, he said all the partners are united under the umbrella of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), led government. We will move forward with Mutahida Quomi Movement and other political parties for welfare of the people of Pakistan, he added.

Replying to a question about electoral reforms, he said passing legislations and reforms agenda would help benefit the common man.

