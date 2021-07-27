(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to accept the results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections as these were held in fair, free and transparent manners.

PML-N vice president Maryam Safdar had adopted anti-state narrative during the campaign of AJK polls which badly damaged the credibility and popularity of her party, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister asked the PML-N that why Shehbaz Sharif did not run the election drive in the area, adding PML-N ruled five years in AJK but done nothing for the welfare and development of the masses to bring change in their living standard.

He said the people of AJK fully believed in the visionary leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan that was why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clinched the majority seats in the elections.

Farrukh Habib said Kashmiris had rendered matchless sacrifices for the noble cause to get basic right to self determination.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was committed to make legislation on national important issues in larger interest and to streamline the system to yield desirous results.