Farrukh urges Sharif family to return for facing corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday urged the Sharif family members to return from abroad and face the corruption and money laundering cases.

The Sharifs had been declared absconders by courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, would continue the accountability of corrupt people.

Commenting on the agenda of opposition parties, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties had no agenda, rather their leaders were working for their personal interests.

They were at the same time under pressure because of the popularity of the PTI government, he said.

To a question about the role of National Accountability Bureau, he said the opposition leaders, who had corruption and money laundering cases, would have to face the accountability.

To another question about a petition for ending disqualification condition for political leaders, he said the Supreme Court would review the matter.