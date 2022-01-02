UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Visits Amir Dogar Residence To Condole His Mother Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Farrukh visits Amir Dogar residence to condole his mother demise

MULTAN, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday visitedthe residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chief Whip in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar to condole his mother's demise.

He sympathized with Amir Dogar, who is also Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. The mother of Amir Dogar was died some days ago.

